Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.35. The company had a trading volume of 440,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.44 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

