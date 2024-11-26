Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,894,270 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,645. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

