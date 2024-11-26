Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.49. 77,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,358. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $162.98 and a one year high of $204.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.