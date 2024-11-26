Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 85,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,674. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

