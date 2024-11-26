Traders Buy Large Volume of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 48,358 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 32,665 call options.

Shares of XLU stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 5,602,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,697,377. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $82.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,252.9% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 888.9% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 300.0% during the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

