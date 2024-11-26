Topps Tiles Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Topps Tiles Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 39.42 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83. The company has a market capitalization of £77.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.65 ($0.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.42.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

Topps Tiles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.