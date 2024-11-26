Topps Tiles Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Topps Tiles Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:TPT opened at GBX 39.42 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83. The company has a market capitalization of £77.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 56.65 ($0.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.42.
Topps Tiles Company Profile
