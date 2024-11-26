Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.250-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $356.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

