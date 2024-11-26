Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.250-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of TITN stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $356.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $633.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
