Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer Sells 2,044 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $67,635.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,559.50. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Arthur Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,790 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $59,105.80.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $265.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 34.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 53,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.