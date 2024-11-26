Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 124,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 366,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

