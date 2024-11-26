Thematics Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Thematics Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.59% of John Bean Technologies worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 466,846 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JBT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 92,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $125.59.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.