Thematics Asset Management Sells 63,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thematics Asset Management reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $364.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.07, a P/E/G ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.08.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

