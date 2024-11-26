Thematics Asset Management Purchases 1,064 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $58.81. 1,528,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,334,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

