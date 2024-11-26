Thematics Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.9% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $47,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,558,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,851,000 after purchasing an additional 122,715 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,149,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $390,687,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.0 %

ECL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.81. 123,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.62 and a 200-day moving average of $244.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.13 and a 52-week high of $262.61.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 106,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.21, for a total value of $25,698,995.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,348,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,079,209,816.61. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 32.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 838,770 shares of company stock worth $206,273,864. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.87.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

