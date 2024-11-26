Thematics Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.95. 6,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,834. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.91 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.24.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

