Thematics Asset Management Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

