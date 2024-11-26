The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 162.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $17,303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,618,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.88 and a 52 week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.