The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

