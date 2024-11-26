The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells $255,827.16 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total value of $255,827.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,200,741.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.49 and a twelve month high of $214.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

