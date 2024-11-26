The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 122,114 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,114 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AON were worth $297,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $1,920,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,016,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in AON by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $390.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $390.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

