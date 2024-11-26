The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $338.62 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $338,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after buying an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,454,000 after buying an additional 114,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,197,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $714,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $210.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

