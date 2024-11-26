The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118,641 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $235,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,758 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,564,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after buying an additional 521,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,333,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,645,000 after buying an additional 490,669 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,340,000 after buying an additional 439,853 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,134,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after acquiring an additional 350,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

