The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of Allstate worth $128,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 28.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Allstate by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

