Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.46 and last traded at $203.30, with a volume of 142338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

