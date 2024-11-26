Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

