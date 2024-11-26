Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Stock Price Down 82.5% – Should You Sell?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report) dropped 82.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Telecom Argentina Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

