Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCK. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCK

Teck Resources Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.