T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

T-Mobile US has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T-Mobile US to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $278.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $147.96 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.92.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

