Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $61,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 44.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Synaptics Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $218,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,600. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

