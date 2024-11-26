Swedbank AB Sells 2,123 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BOKF NA grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

NYSE ADM opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

