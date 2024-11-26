Swedbank AB Has $26.06 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $26,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $175.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average of $190.73. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $168.16 and a one year high of $211.92.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.