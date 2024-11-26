Swedbank AB Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $33,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after buying an additional 1,628,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,691,000 after purchasing an additional 435,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

