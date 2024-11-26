Swedbank AB Acquires Shares of 231,201 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 231,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $141,284,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after buying an additional 391,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,920,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,857 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $71.99 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

