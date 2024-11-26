Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SUP stock opened at GBX 171.51 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market cap of £199.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.11 and a beta of 1.13. Supreme has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.70 ($2.63).

In other Supreme news, insider Sandeep Chadha sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £960,000 ($1,205,727.20). Corporate insiders own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

