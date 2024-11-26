Sunrise Communications Group (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.20 and last traded at $120.10. Approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,300% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.86.

Sunrise Communications Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10.

Sunrise Communications Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Communications Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to residential and business customers, and other carriers in Switzerland. The company offers mobile voice and data on postpaid and prepaid basis, landline voice and Internet, and Internet protocol television services; system integration and managed services; and voice hubbing services based on the landline network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.