Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

