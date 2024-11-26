Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,820 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.91.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

