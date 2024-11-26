Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 483 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 282,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

