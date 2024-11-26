Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,655,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,335 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

