Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 497,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 288,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,607,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

