Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $376.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $379.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 44.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

