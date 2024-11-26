StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Down 32.6% – Time to Sell?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 32.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.16. 143,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 22,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$44.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.96.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.