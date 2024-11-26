StockNews.com Downgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

