Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04.

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 110.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

