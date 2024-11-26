Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2,534.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $201.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

