Spire Files General Rate Case with Missouri Public Service CommissionOn November 25, 2024, Spire Missouri Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), submitted a general rate case to the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC), outli

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Spire’s 8K filing here.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More