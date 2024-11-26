SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,246 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 3.92% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 57,462 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,753,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,960,000 after buying an additional 194,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 256,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

