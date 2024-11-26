SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 168321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

