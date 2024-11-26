SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,321,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

