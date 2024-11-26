SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 456,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the previous session’s volume of 58,984 shares.The stock last traded at $65.34 and had previously closed at $65.12.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $856.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

