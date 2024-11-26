Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 380000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Southern Empire Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.
About Southern Empire Resources
Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Empire Resources
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.